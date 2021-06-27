Greensboro 18-year-old charged with driving while impaired after crash leaves 2 dead, 2 in hospital

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver is facing multiple charges after a crash in Oak Ridge that left two person dead and two others seriously injured, including the driver, on Friday night, according to highway patrol.

At 6:52 p.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to a crash that happened on Willard Road near N.C. Highway 150.

Jacob Stevens, 18, of Greensboro, was going south in a 2002 Chevrolet pickup. The truck flipped when Stevens went off the road to the right, hit a mailbox, overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit a utility pole, troopers say.

Jefferey Robert Jones, 19, of High Point, was a passenger in the truck and died at the scene.

Zach Porter Williamson, 19, of Greensboro, died in the hospital on Saturday.

A Kernersville 19-year-old was seriously injured along with Stevens and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Stevens faces the following charges: