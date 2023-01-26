GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many community members are praying for an 8-year-old girl who didn’t get to sleep in her own bed Wednesday night.

Instead, she’s in the hospital after being shot while sleeping. It happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday on Autumn Drive in Greensboro.

People who live in the neighborhood told FOX8 they hear gunfire often. One woman believes people involved in drug activity are behind the bullets.

Antoinette Lewis has grandchildren around the age of the 8-year-old who was shot. Now, she’s not going to let them outside to play. In fact, she’s even looking for a new place to live.

Until then, she said she won’t be able to forget the sound of the gunfire she heard.

“It was like a loud pop…and then I heard tat, tat, tat,” she said.

The a shooting happened at a house across the street from her apartment.

“I knew that it was gunshots by the first two, and that they were closer than normal,” she said.

Lewis looked out her window and saw police officers. Greensboro police said inside the house, a little girl was sleeping when she was hit by a bullet.

“There are children out here that are becoming innocent victims to violence,” Lewis said.

FOX8 crews spotted bullet holes in the window and door with shattered glass covering the front doorstep. There was also a vehicle in the driveway with a window partially shot out.

Lewis knows the outcome could’ve been much different if the bullets had gone another direction.

“It could’ve been anybody’s child, so I’m sad,” she said. “I’m really sad because the neighborhood that I once loved is becoming so messed up that I’ve just got to get out of here.”

Her solution is to move since she doesn’t think there’s much else that can be done to stop these crimes.

“People today…they really don’t care,” she said. “They have no regards for people’s life or possessions or anything.”

Some city leaders are drawing a blank when it comes to finding a solution.

FOX8’s Caroline Bowyer talked with Greensboro City Council woman Goldie Wells who oversees that district. She said it hurts knowing this type of situation keeps happening, and what’s worse is no one seems to have an answer to stop this violence.