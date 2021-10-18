Greensboro woman arrested after violating bond by contacting codefendants in Greenville murder case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greensboro woman charged as an accessory after the fact to first degree murder has been placed back in custody after violating the part of her bond that said she could not have contact with her codefendants.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said Mackenzie Jaquillia Andrews, 21, of Greensboro, was arrested on June 18 in the Jan. 13 murder of Marshayla Pasley, which happened at 2004 Long Drive in Greenville. On July 7, Andrews was released on bond. As a condition of her release, she was ordered to have no contact with any of her co-defendants in the case.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office detectives said Andrews violated her release order by contacting her codefendants, who were in the Pitt County Detention Center charged with murder. She was ordered to be arrested for the violation.

On Oct. 13, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Greensboro Police Department arrested Andrews without incident. She has been placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.