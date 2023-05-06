GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A juvenile petition has been filed against a 14-year-old who is facing several larceny-related charges.

On February 19, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Easy Muffler Shop, located at 110 Pactolus Hwy. in Greenville, to a reported breaking or entering. Deputies discovered damage to a door, confirmed that entry had been made to the business and that several items had been stolen.

The suspect had also attempted to break into Jolly’s Pawn Shop, also on Pactolus Highway. A vehicle there was also broken into and items were stolen.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video and, with the help of the public, was identified as a 14-year-old male. On May 2, he was charged with: