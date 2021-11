GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was shot in a parking lot on the block of 3001 Kingston Circle by an unknown person who fled the scene. The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds but was expected to survive.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police (252) 329-4302 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.