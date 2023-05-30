GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a minor being sexually assaulted on May 6.

After a thorough investigation, detectives determined that the minor had been assaulted repeatedly over the course of a year. Detectives obtained warrants for Tyler Wayne Collier, 21, of Greenville. Collier was charged with four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Collier was found in Abilene, Texas on May 25, by the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force. He was taken into custody in Texas. Arrangements are being made to move him to Pitt County, officials said.