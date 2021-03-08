Deputies arrest Greenville man responsible for several vehicle break-ins

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, March 3, the Pitt County Sheriff’s arrested 21-year-old Jordan Taeshawn Ross of Greenville in connection with the breaking and entering of vehicles in the Arbor Hills area of Pitt County on December 12, 2020.

Ross was charged with:

Four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle

Four counts of larceny

Two counts of attempted breaking or entering a motor vehicle

Four counts of larceny of a firearm

Three counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

. Ross is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $275,000 bond.