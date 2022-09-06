AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July.

Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the Greenville Police Department. He was charged with the following crimes:

Break or enter a motor vehicle (4 counts)

Larceny of a firearm

Possess stolen firearm

Possession of firearm by felon

Misdemeanor larceny (3 counts)

Whitaker was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $90,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded on July 26 to a home on East Hanrahan Road in Ayden to the report of a vehicle that had been broken into overnight with several items stolen. During the investigation, deputies were notified of other residents in the area who had also become victims of the same crimes.