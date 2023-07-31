GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and is facing several charges after a chase where the driver failed to stop at a driver’s license checkpoint.

Raekwon Shyheim Wade, 27, of Greenville, was arrested on July 28, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Wade approached the checkpoint in the area of NC Hwy. 33 and Penny Hill Road around 10:25 p.m. while driving a white Audi SUV.

Investigators said the SUV failed to slow down and almost struck three deputies and a patrol vehicle. A pursuit began and went into Edgecombe County. After the vehicle was driven to Laurel Lane, Wade was arrested and transported back to Pitt County.

Wade remained in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $550,000 secured bond. Click here to find out more, including Wade’s charges.