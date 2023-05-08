BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Gun and Gang Crime Unit arrested a Belvoir man for assault on a law enforcement officer.

On May 4, deputies with the Community Patrol Unit and the Gun and Gang Crime Unit observed a traffic incident while patrolling in Belvoir. Deputies stopped the vehicle and the driver, Jeremy Lamont Grant, 43, from Greenville, tried to flee the scene.

As the deputies apprehended Grant, the suspect resisted and kicked a deputy. The deputy was not injured. Deputies discovered cocaine and marijuana in Grant’s vehicle.

Grant was arrested on charges of Felony Possession of Cocaine, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resist, Delay, and Obstruction, Possession of up to 1/2 oz. of Marijuana, Driving While License Revoked, Speeding, and Fail to Stop for Blue Lights/Siren. He was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.