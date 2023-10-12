WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a breaking and entering at Vision Caster Ministries in Winterville on September 28.

Several valuable items had been stolen. Michael Curtis White, 33, from Greenville, was found to be in possession of the stolen items by the Farmville Police Department during the investigation.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives arrested White on October 11. He was charged with Breaking and Entering a Place of Worship and Larceny. He was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.