GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Greenville man on Thursday for having a gun as a felon.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Gang Gun Crimes Unit were patrolling in the Winterville and Ayden areas on January 11, when they came across a car committing several traffic violations. The driver did not initially pull over, waiting three miles to do so. The driver’s car was searched and a gun was found under the driver’s seat.

Sequan Jamel Robinson, 31, was arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon and Carrying Concealed Gun. Robinson was on probation and unable to legally possess a gun.

Robinson was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and placed on a $16,000 secured bond. He was later released after posting bond.