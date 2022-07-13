GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — A Pitt County man has been arrested and charged in multiple armed robberies dating back to May.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into two armed robberies that turned into an arrest. On May 19, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Family Dollar located at 3019 N.C. 33 W. in the Belvoir community when employees reported the store was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect fled the scene with money.

On July 7, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Sharp Point Road for a reported armed robbery. Deputies determined the suspect had forced open the front door, pointed a handgun at the person and demanded money.

Evidence collected from both scenes along with information developed during the investigation led detectives to establish 30-year-old Omar Raheem Vaughan of Greenville as the suspect. Vaughn was arrested on July 12 in relation to both robberies and was charged with the following crimes:

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 Counts)

2nd Degree Kidnapping (3 Counts)

Vaughan was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, where he is being held under a $550,000 secured bond.