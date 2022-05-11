BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WNCT) – A Greenville resident has been arrested for murder in New York that occurred on May 10.

The Binghamton Police responded to 58 Floral Ave for a report of shots. Upon arrival officers located a male who had sustained several gunshot wounds, down in the parking lot. Responding officers performed life-saving measures and the male was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The male victim was later identified as Victor Texidor, 31 years old of Binghamton.

During the investigation, the Binghamton Police recovered 16 9mm casings from the parking lot of 58 Floral Ave. A suspect description and suspect vehicle were broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies. A Pennsylvania State Trooper located the suspect vehicle, a silver Honda, on Route 81 South and stopped the suspect car near Gibson, PA.

The Honda was occupied by three males. The males were interviewed by Binghamton Police Detectives. As a result of the investigation, it was found that the incident is related to a domestic dispute. Justin E. Williams, 28 years old of Greenville, North Carolina has been charged with Murder 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

Williams was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail. Binghamton Police Detectives recovered a 9mm Ghost gun and a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun that is believed to have been used in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.