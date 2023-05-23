GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for domestic assault on May 19.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on May 9, in Greenville. The suspect, Michael Anthony Dixon, 38, had already fled the scene by the time deputies arrived.

The victim of the dispute had been hit with a blunt metal object multiple times. They also said that they had been strangled, punched, kicked, and struck with a pistol. The victim was taken to ECU Health.

Deputies obtained warrants for Dixon’s arrest. The charges were Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, First Degree Kidnapping, Assault by Strangulation, Assault on a Female, and Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Law enforcement with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team searched for Dixon until he surrendered at the Pitt County Detention Center without incident on May 19.

Dixon remains at the Pitt County Detention Center and is under a $566,000 secured bond.