GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes during a traffic stop on Nov. 23.

Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville was pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper just before 11 p.m. A Pitt County deputy was called to assist at the area of Northeast Greenville Boulevard and Pactolus Highway after drugs were found at the scene.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the following being seized:

  • Approximately 30 grams of marijuana
  • Approximately 1.6 grams of cocaine
  • Over $7,000
  • The vehicle
  • 9 mm gun

Jefferson was charged with the following:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

Jefferson was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $35,000 secured bond.