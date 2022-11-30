GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes during a traffic stop on Nov. 23.

Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville was pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper just before 11 p.m. A Pitt County deputy was called to assist at the area of Northeast Greenville Boulevard and Pactolus Highway after drugs were found at the scene.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the following being seized:

Approximately 30 grams of marijuana

Approximately 1.6 grams of cocaine

Over $7,000

The vehicle

9 mm gun

Jefferson was charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Jefferson was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $35,000 secured bond.