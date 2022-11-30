GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes during a traffic stop on Nov. 23.
Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville was pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper just before 11 p.m. A Pitt County deputy was called to assist at the area of Northeast Greenville Boulevard and Pactolus Highway after drugs were found at the scene.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the following being seized:
- Approximately 30 grams of marijuana
- Approximately 1.6 grams of cocaine
- Over $7,000
- The vehicle
- 9 mm gun
Jefferson was charged with the following:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Jefferson was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $35,000 secured bond.