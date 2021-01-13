Greenville man charged after shots fired incident during dispute

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Greenville man after an ongoing dispute and altercation on Monday.

Ronald Lynn Tripp, 23, was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

Go armed to the terror of the people

Carrying a concealed weapon

Deputies responded at around 5:30 on Monday to a report of shots fired at Joyner’s Store at 5178 US 258 North in Farmville. An investigation determined that shots were fired near Statonsburg Road during the altercation.

Tripp was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.