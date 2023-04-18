GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged in connection to a deadly three-vehicle crash that happened just outside of Greenville on Monday afternoon.

Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol said Brandon Joseph Creighton has been charged with a DWI, one count of felony death by vehicle and reckless driving. He was jailed in Pitt County under a $210,000 bond. Additional charges are possible.

The crash happened on U.S. Hwy. 264/Greenville Boulevard in front of Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church at 11:59 a.m. Monday, according to Master Trooper Rico Stephens. The crash killed one person and injured three.

Raw video from crash site (Erin Jenkins, WNCT video)

Two of the vehicles involved in the crash — “vehicle 1” and “vehicle 2” — were traveling north on the highway, while “vehicle 3” was traveling south on the highway. Vehicle 1 was in the right line and swerved into the left lane, side-swiping vehicle 2. Stephens said vehicle 1 and vehicle 2 crossed into the median, struck a tree, hit a metal traffic light and started overturning in the southbound lanes. Vehicle 2 struck vehicle 3 head-on while overturning.

Vehicle 1 and vehicle 3 came to rest in the roadway. Vehicle 2 came to rest off the road into Parkers Chapel property. The passenger of vehicle 3 was an elderly female who died at the scene. She was identified as Deloris Thompson Pierce of Macon, N.C. The drivers of vehicles 2 and 3 suffered serious injuries and were transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.

Creighton was identified as the driver of vehicle 1.