GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old earlier this week.

Investigators with the Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit charged Jamal Derrece Stephenson, 36, of Greenville, with Felony Hit and Run and Driving While License Revoked in connection with the death of Jaquile Ray Jackson, 13, of Greenville. Police said Stephenson was identified as a result of evidence located at the scene, investigative efforts and a Crime Stoppers tip.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., on Monday, Greenville police responded to the area of MacGregor Downs Road, between Wyngate Drive and Joel Drive, after receiving a report of a person lying in a ditch. Officers found the victim, Jaquille Ray Jackson, 13, of Greenville, dead.

Jaquille Ray Jackson (Contributed photo via Greenville Police Department)

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday, family members contacted Greenville police about Jackson being missing. The description matched that of Jackson’s body. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his identity Tuesday morning.

GPD Traffic Safety Unit investigators said they believe the suspect’s vehicle was traveling on MacGregor Downs Road toward B’s Barbeque Road when it struck Jackson, who investigators believe was traveling on a red non-motorized Razor scooter. The vehicle left the scene.

The Greenville Police Department would like to thank the community for their cooperation in this case.