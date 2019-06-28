Greenville man charged in hit-and-run that damaged multiple vehicles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Greenville Police have arrested and charged an alleged drunk driver who crashed his truck into multiple vehicles and a utility pole, injuring his passenger, Thursday on 1st Street.

Police say at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jarod Steven Tvrdy, age 39, of Greenville, was driving a yellow Dodge truck on 1st Street, between Reade Street and Cotanche Street, when he struck several vehicles parked along 1st Street.

Police say Tvrdy then turned onto Holly Street and struck a utility pole, then turned onto Summit Street, where he left the truck and ran away.

A female passenger in Tvrdy’s truck, who stayed there until police arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Greenville Police found and arrested Tvrdy on Friday and charged him with 4 counts of Leaving the Scene of a Hit and Run With Property Damage, 1 count of Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Hit and Run With Property Damage, 1 count of Driving While Impaired, 1 count of Heroin Possession, and 1 Probation Violation.

Tvrdy is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center on a $195,000 bond.