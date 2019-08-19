Greenville man charged with child sex crimes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)
On Friday, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Greenville man on charges of child sex crimes, after he allegedly had sex with a child under the age of 13.
Deputies arrested William Benjamin Stocks, age 18, of Greenville, on felony charges of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and Solicitation to Commit First Degree Statutory Sex Offense with a Child Under the Age of 13.
Investigators discovered the alleged sex crimes occurred between June 2019 and July 2, 2019.
Stocks is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.