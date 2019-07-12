Greenville man charged with child sex crimes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Police are asking the public to help them identify two suspects in a vehicle theft that happened Monday at a nightclub in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police said on Monday night, a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the New Orleans House nightclub, located at 1319 Lejeune Boulevard, and two men were captured on security video committing the theft.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male, 30-40 years old, average height and weight. He has short hair, and he was wearing a white t-shirt and a white hat with a dark-colored brim at the time of the theft.

Police say the second suspect is a black male, 25-35 years old, average height and weight, short hair, and he was wearing a v-necked t-shirt and pants at the time of the incident.

If you know the identity of either of these men, call JPD Detective Kourtney Martin at 910-938-6407, or email kmartin@jacksonvillenc.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES) Please refer to Case 18-05447 when calling or texting about these photos.