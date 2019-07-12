Greenville man charged with child sex crimes

On Friday, Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged a man who had allegedly committed sex acts with a child for a period of 2 years.

Investigators say on Friday, Mark Alfredo Alvarez, age 28, of Marthas Lane in Greenville, was arrested and charged with one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child.

According to deputies, the alleged crimes happened from 2015 to 2017.

Alvarez is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

Investigators say they will not release any further details on this case at this time.

