Greenville man charged with multiple break-ins of vehicles

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christian Michael Kennan (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested Saturday and charged in the breaking and entering of nearly a dozen vehicles, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Michael Kennan, 20, of Greenville, was charged with the following:

  • Breaking or Entering of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) (10 Counts)
  • Larceny After Breaking or Entering of a Vehicle (Felony) (7 Counts)
  • Tampering with a Vehicle with Intent to Steal (Misdemeanor) (4 Counts)

Deputies said they were called to the area of Avalon Lane after witnesses noticed vehicles were broken into. Witnesses gave a suspect description of a man who was last seen on foot in the area.

Kennan initially was issued citations for driving a vehicle with no operator’s license and driving a vehicle without it being registered with DMV. This was done after two deputies patrolling the area searching for suspects noticed him driving a vehicle that had been spotted as abandoned earlier.

Kennan was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, where he was being held under a $65,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV