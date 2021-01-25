Greenville man charged with multiple break-ins of vehicles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested Saturday and charged in the breaking and entering of nearly a dozen vehicles, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Michael Kennan, 20, of Greenville, was charged with the following:

Breaking or Entering of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) (10 Counts)

Larceny After Breaking or Entering of a Vehicle (Felony) (7 Counts)

Tampering with a Vehicle with Intent to Steal (Misdemeanor) (4 Counts)

Deputies said they were called to the area of Avalon Lane after witnesses noticed vehicles were broken into. Witnesses gave a suspect description of a man who was last seen on foot in the area.

Kennan initially was issued citations for driving a vehicle with no operator’s license and driving a vehicle without it being registered with DMV. This was done after two deputies patrolling the area searching for suspects noticed him driving a vehicle that had been spotted as abandoned earlier.

Kennan was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, where he was being held under a $65,000 secured bond.