AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged with one count of murder in the death of a 4-year-old child that happened in 2022.

In August of 2022, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls reporting an unresponsive four-year-old. Deputies arrived at a home on Seventh Street, where they were informed by Aurora EMS that a child was dead. Detectives began conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

On March 16, detectives received information that the office of the chief medical examiner had determined the child died from Fentanyl Toxicity. A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office detective applied for and obtained a warrant charging Chrishaun Carter, 28, of Greenville with one count of Felony Death by Distribution.

On April 3, Carter was surrendered to the magistrate’s office by a licensed bondsman on an existing bond that was not related to this investigation. Deputies then took Carter into custody for the outstanding Death by Distribution warrant, where he was ordered held on an $80,000 secured bond.