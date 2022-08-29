GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been charged with murder in a shooting death that happened last Friday.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot in the Belvoir Community at Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrived, they discovered Dontrell Powell, 19, of Greenville dead from gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, a juvenile was identified and was determined to be a part of the shooting. The juvenile was located, charged, and placed into custody.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified a second suspect, Immanuel Jaylean Turner, 21, of Greenville. Turner came to the Investigation’s Office to meet with detectives. He was taken into custody with charged with an open count of murder. He was booked into the Pitt County Dentition Center under no bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Officials said additional arrests are possible. Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying anyone that was known to have been in the area at the time of the homicide.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Detective Peele at 252-902-2120 or 252-830-4141. You can also submit information through Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or at www.crimestopper.org.