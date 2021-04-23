Greenville man charged with selling drugs at home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with selling drugs out of his home.

On Thursday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at 300 Higgs St., Unit B, in Greenville. Finnell Moye, Sr., 69, was takken into custody.

Moye was charged with two counts each of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin and Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.