GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and is facing charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle and a 2022 warrant for his arrest.

Devonta Montrez Cleons, 34, of Greenville, was arrested on Monday. Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made a vehicle stop where it was discovered the vehicle Clemons was in was stolen out of Raleigh. It was also discovered a warrant was issued for his arrest in a case where he was charged with attempted first-degree burglary.

Clemons was arrested on the outstanding warrant and on possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and released on a $60,000 secured bond.