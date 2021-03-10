Greenville man facing attempted murder charge after shot fired in Bethel home during argument

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing a first-degree charge of attempted murder after officials with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said he fired a shot into a home on Monday.

Alton Antonio Evely, 29, of Greenville, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted first degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $625,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded to 1169 US 64 Alt. W in Bethel just before 1:45 p.m. Monday to a report of a shot fired into a home. During the investigation, detectives determined a dispute between two people erupted, leading to the shots fired.

