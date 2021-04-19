Greenville man, former law enforcement officer facing charges after he was found passed out, leads deputies on chase before arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing charges after Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies said he was found passed out in his vehicle, told not to drive then led officials on several chases before his arrest.

On April 7 just before 7 a.m., Deputies were called to a residence on J.C. Galloway Road to assist EMS with a person who was passed out in his truck. Clinton Ross Smith, 39, of Greenville was awakened and cautioned not to drive his vehicle. Deputies said the license plate on the truck where Smith was found was fictitious and was seized.

Deputies then saw Smith leave the residence in his truck, speeding away in a reckless manner. A deputy chased after Smith, who spun out on Black-Simpson Road, causing damage to a garbage can and brick wall before driving away. Smith wrecked again, ending up in a ditch. He then drove the vehicle out of the ditch, turned onto Blackjack-Simpson road and voluntarily stopped.

Smith was then taken into custody. His vehicle was searched and seized. Deputies found various implements of drug paraphernalia, heroin, a Scotland Neck Police Department Lieutenant badge and a set of handcuffs. Deputies confirmed Smith was once a lieutenant and the badge had been reported lost by the Scotland Neck Police Department.

Smith was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reckless Driving to Endanger

While being searched, Smith was also found with a Scotland Neck Police lieutenant identification and Beaufort County detention officer identification. All law enforcement materials were seized and returned to the agencies.

Smith was released on April 14 after execution of a $10,000 secured bond.