Greenville man facing charges after high-speed chase ends in capture

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested Friday and is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended with a low-speed PIT maneuver and his eventual capture.

Tyquavious Cummings, 19, is facing the following charges:

Speeding 100 in a 45 MPH School Zone

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Resist, Delay, and Obstruct

Possession of a Stolen Firearm (2 Counts)

Carrying a Concealed Gun (2 Counts)

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were on another case when they observed a vehicle of interest. An attempt to stop Cummings’ vehicle just before 3 p.m. on Independence Boulevard at North Memorial Drive in Greenville eventually led to a high-speed chase.

Cummings’ vehicle was on NC Hwy. 33 West near Belvoir Elementary School when it began to merge onto the ramp onto NC Hwy. 264 toward Vidant Medical Center. That’s when the lead deputy performed the PIT maneuver after realizing there were no other vehicles or pedestrians around.

Cummings jumped out of the vehicle after it stopped but was quickly captured and taken into custody.

An mug shot and information on bond were not released Friday evening.