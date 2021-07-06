Greenville man facing charges in robbery of sweepstakes business in Grimesland

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A man wanted in the robbery of a sweepstakes business turned himself in and has been arrested, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Donte Lamar Moore, 29, of Greenville turned himself in to the Greenville Police Department on Tuesday for outstanding warrants on domestic violence and armed robbery-related charges. He was wanted in connection with the robbery of G Sweepstakes at 7606 Pitt St. in Grimesland on June 7.

Moore was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was being held on a $30,000 secured bond on the robbery charges.

Warrants were also issued for domestic violence: assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Officials with the sheriff’s office said that case is Greenville Police Department’s jurisdiction. He is being held without bond on those charges.

Moore’s first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.