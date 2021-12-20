Greenville man facing charges in Sunday Greene County shooting

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing charges in a shooting that happened Sunday in Greene County.

Sheriff Lemmie Smith said the shooting happened outside Hookerton, in the roadway on Shady Grove Church Road around 5 p.m. Two people who were in a vehicle were shot at by the driver of another vehicle as it passed.

One person was struck and was rushed to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. The other person was not hurt. On Monday around 3 p.m., Philip Johnson, 37, of Greenville was arrested by members of the Greenville Police Department. Johnson is facing two counts of attempted murder and a count of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Smith said Johnson was in the Greene County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond.