GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with the larceny of a construction site.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marvin Earl Morning, 54, of Greenville. He’s charged with larceny from a permitted construction site and possession of stolen property from a construction site. The crime happened at a construction site on Cross Creek Circle in Greenville, officials said.

Morning was arrested on warrants by the Greenville Police Department on Sept. 23. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on a $30,000 secured bond. He remained there as of Wednesday morning.