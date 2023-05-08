BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a short chase with two children inside the vehicle.

A vehicle driven by Letterious Jamal Moore, 35, of Greenville, was spotted by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies driving recklessly in the Belvoir area just after midnight on Saturday. A short chase followed before the vehicle stopped at a home. Moroe was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the two children. Deputies also found a suitcase containing marijuana. Additional drugs were also found on Moore. He was already out on bond for pending drug charges.

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond and charged with the following: