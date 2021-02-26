Greenville man facing multiple drug charges after lengthy investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sheriff’s Office detectives along with the Patrol Division K9 Unit on Thursday concluded a 5-month long investigation with the arrest of a man on multiple drug charges.

Alfonso Leonard Jones Jr., 44, was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Level III Trafficking in an Opiate by Possession

Level III Trafficking in an Opiate by Transportation

Level I Trafficking of Heroin by Possession

Level I Trafficking of Heroin by Transportation

6 counts of Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin

Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

2 counts of Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale of a Controlled Substance

3 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

During the investigation, 40 grams of suspected fentanyl and two guns were seized. On Thursday, during a traffic stop on Whichard Road near Jackson Avenue in Greenville, detectives seized approximately 31 grams of suspected fentanyl and an amount of marijuana.

Jones is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.