Greenville man facing numerous drug, weapon charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing multiple drug and weapon-related charges after he was arrested by members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit on Thursday.

Dwayne Daniel Thomas, 41, of Greenville is facing the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Heroin

Maintaining a Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substances (2 Counts)

Felony Conspiracy

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Thomas was held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. Additional charges were expected, officials said.

An investigation was carried that was concluded Thursday concerning the illegal sale of drugs from a home at 1680 Sandstone Ct. in Greenville. Detectives had conducted drug buys from the residence on multiple occasions.

A search warrant was executed, with members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, K-9 Unit and Major Crimes Unit assisting. Officials found approximately 1.5 ounces of Methamphetamine, 75 grams of marijuana money and other unidentified substances. There were also six guns seized, including four handguns and two long guns, one that had been stolen out of Pitt County.