PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Greenville man on December 8 on charges for robbery.

Deputies were contacted on August 19, 2023 concerning an armed robbery at the Falkland Mini Mart. The caller identified the vehicle the suspect was using, a black Nissan Altima. Deputies encountered the car on the way to the scene NC-43 N. The officers tried to stop the car, but the suspect fled reaching speeds of 100 mph. The suspect eventually fled officers on foot.

During the investigation the suspect was identified to be Ernest R. Early, 36 years old and from Greenville. The sheriff’s office obtained warrants on Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Second Degree Kidnapping.

Early was found and taken into custody on December 8, when he was found driving on the intersection of N. Greene St. and Airport Rd. He was charged with additional crimes once in custody.

Ernest Early was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and placed under a $1,145,000 secured bond.