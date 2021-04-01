Greenville man gets $1 million bond after 2-month-long drug investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, March 31, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit ended a 2-month investigation involving the trafficking of cocaine when they arrested Myshaun Beontrie Stanback, 37, of Greenville. 

Detectives, with the assistance of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, conducted a vehicle stop on U.S. Highway 264 just outside of Farmville.  Detectives seized 137 grams of cocaine during the stop. 

The driver, Myshaun Stanback, was charged with:

  • Four counts of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Stanback remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.

