Greenville man sentenced for drug offenses after previously serving time for other drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. – A Greenville man was sentenced Tuesday to 110 months in prison for possessing heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

On December 12, 2019, Tobia Mila Moye pled guilty to the charge. Moye was also serving a term of federal supervised release at the time of the new offense.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Moye, 42, possessed approximately eighty-five grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture in March 2019. He had just purchased the drugs and had enlisted the help of another person to drive him to the deal. Moye was released from federal prison in July 2017 after serving a 102-month sentence for a cocaine and cocaine base (crack) conspiracy. Moye began serving a term of supervised release in December 2017 and resumed selling drugs within the year, continuing until the time of his arrest.

Moye was also sentenced to 46 months in prison on the revocation of supervised release of which 24 run concurrent with the new charges, for a total of 132 months in prison on the new conduct and revocation combined.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Brown prosecuted the case.