Greenville man sentenced for possession of gun, ammunition as felon

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Greenville man was sentenced Wednesday to 52 months in prison for possessing a handgun and ammunition as a convicted felon.

On September 21, 2021, James Layquan Smith pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition as a Felon. Smith had previously been convicted of Attempted Second Degree Robbery in Kings County Supreme Court in New York in 2011.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, James Smith, 27, on October 21, 2019, took his girlfriend’s handgun and told her to drive him to a family member’s house. Smith also made his girlfriend’s children ride in the car. While driving, Smith threatened to shoot his girlfriend if they were pulled over by police officers. The girlfriend panicked at an intersection and Smith ran from the car. Pitt County deputies responded quickly and were able to arrest Smith.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney John Parris prosecuted the case.