Greenville man wanted by Craven County Sheriff’s Office for stabbing

Rimez Person (Craven County Sheriff’s Office photo)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a Greenville man they said is wanted in a recent stabbing.

Deputies responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of U.S. Hwy. 17 North in Vanceboro on Thursday at 9 a.m. They found Jeffery Jackson Jr., 36, with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Rimez Person, 20, of Greenville, was identified as the person responsible for the assault. He is wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury and felony breaking and entering with intent to injure the occupant.

Anyone with information on the location of Person is asked to contact Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620 or call 911.

