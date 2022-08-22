GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville man is wanted in a series of break-ins and gun thefts.

In July, several cars in the Ayden and Grifton area were broken into with different items being stolen, including a gun. Deputies identified Carlos Terrell Whitaker, 25, of Greenville as a suspect. Warrants have been filed charging Whitaker with four counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny of firearm, possess a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon and three counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Officials are not sure where Whitaker is and need the public’s help finding him. If you have any information on Whitaker’s location, contact Detective Jordan at (252) 902-2158 or contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. You can also go to www.crimestopper.org.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind citizens to please keep their car doors locked, even at home and secure their guns in their homes.