GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A federal jury issued a conviction Tuesday for a 22-year-old Greenville man on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon.

Officials said Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson assaulted two federal agents with a deadly weapon on October 16, 2020, which earned him a firearm charge, officials said. Johnson had assumed the two agents, who were in an unmarked car, were from a rival gang. The two people, an FBI Special Agent and a Greenville Police officer, were conducting surveillance on suspected high-ranking gang members.

“We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every day to keep our communities safe,” said Easley. “We will continue to prioritize prosecuting violent offenders, especially those who threaten the lives of law enforcement. This defendant fired eight rounds at federal officers and is now facing up to three decades in federal prison.”

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office detectives recovered eight shell casings, a distinctive Glock 19 with an extended magazine, and Johnson’s cell phone, which contained photos of Johnson posing with the same distinctive firearm. Eyewitnesses also identified Johnson as the shooter.

The defendant was convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence which carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence; and assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon for which the defendant faces up to an additional 20 years in prison. Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Easley made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle accepted the verdict. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bradford Knott and David G. Beraka prosecuted the case.