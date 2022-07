GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Idn Arrington in June.

Andre’vious Ni’ja Spencer, 18, of Greenville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg, Pa.

Arrington was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent shooting on Kennedy Circle on June 15. Carlos Cox, 18, was arrested the night of the shooting and was charged with an open count of murder.

On June 23, police obtained a warrant for Spencer’s arrest.