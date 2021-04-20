Greenville police announce drug arrests in investigation with Nash County deputies, Raleigh police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A muti-organization investigation led to the arrest of six people on drug-related charges.

Greenville police announced an investigation that included the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Raleigh Police Department, in addition to detectives with the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force. The suspects arrested were responsible for contraband being produced and sold outside of homes in Greenville, Rocky Mount na dRaleigh.

Several search warrants resulted in the seizure of the following:

Approximately 205 pounds of marijuana

Approximately 2650 dosage units of THC oil

Approximately 9 jars of THC oil

Approximately 63 pounds of edibles containing THC

8 firearms

$58,200 in U.S. Currency

The approximate value of the contraband is estimated at $535,000. The six arrested were charged with various drug and gun-related offenses: