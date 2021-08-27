Greenville police arrest man they say killed girlfriend on Aug. 15

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police have arrested a man who they said killed his girlfriend on Aug. 15.

Joshua Kou Kreger has been charged with an open count of murder in connection to the death of Ariana Lavinia Hagen, 24, on Aug. 15. He was arrested Friday afternoon and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

Police said they responded to 624 Legacy Court on Aug. 15 at around 11 a.m. for an assist EMS call. They found Hagen unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Hagan and Kreger lived together at the location.

Detectives were awaiting the cause of death but, after further investigation and consultation with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office, went ahead and charged Kreger.