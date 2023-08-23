GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville police have arrested and charged a suspect in a 2022 homicide.

Debracy Davon Barnes, 31, was arrested around 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ward Street. He has been charged with the August 30, 2022 murder of Christopher Bullock, 40.

Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on August 30, 2022, for a report of shots fired. They later found Bullock at the 800 block of West Fifth Street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to ECU Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Barnes was identified as a suspect early on in the investigation. New evidence helped to solidify the case and led to his arrest.