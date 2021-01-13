Greenville police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Greenville on New Year’s Day.

Police said Dequan Jagodz Carney, 21, is facing a count of felony hit and run resulting in the death of Floyd Barrett Jr., 41. Carney was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center.

Officials said Barrett was found lying in the middle of the road in the area of Hooker Road and West Arlington Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 1. Officers believe Barrett was operating a moped discovered at the scene and at some point was struck by a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Carney.

Barrett was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he died.

Investigating officers said they were able to identify Carney through witness statements and a review of cameras in the area. They are still piecing together the events leading up to and after the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 252-329-3476 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.