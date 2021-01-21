Greenville police arrest suspect in November hit-and-run fatality

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville police have arrested and charged a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in 2020.

David Jackson Dowd, 47, of Greenville, was charged with felony hit and run in connection with a crash that killed Kari Williams, 27, of Winterville. He was killed while he was riding his bicycle on Memorial Drive.

Crash on South Memorial Drive (Nov. 13, 2020) Samantha Schweihs, WNCT photo

Officers said they were able to identify and locate the suspect’s vehicle, a two-door orange Chevrolet Cobalt with a sunroof and spoiler, through the use of nearby surveillance cameras and evidence located at the scene.

Dowd was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center. Bond information and booking photos are available through PCDC.