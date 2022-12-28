GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have arrested and charged a repeat offender with sexual assault in a case that happened earlier this month.

George Kendall Milanez, 37, of Greenville, has prior convictions for sexual offenses in North Carolina and Louisiana and several pending charges in Pitt County, Greenville police report. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 23 for second-degree forcible sexual offense. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and transported to the Pitt County Detention Center, where he was being held on a $200,000 secured bond.

Police said on Dec. 2 at around 2 a.m., police were approached by the victim, a 21-year-old woman, who said she was sexually assaulted near Fifth Street and Cotanche Street. The victim reported a man took her out of sight of others and forcibly sexually assaulted her. The victim yelled for help, at which point the male walked off in the opposite direction and fled the scene.

Video from city security cameras led to the identity of Milanez.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.